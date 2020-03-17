CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Ulster University updates students on its response to coronavirus pandemic

Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew informed staff and students across Ulster University, that it continues ‘at pace’ in its work to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and wellbeing of staff and students remains the university’s primary focus and with that in mind, a number of decisions have been taken.

Campuses will continue to operate ‘for as long as possible’, however, necessary adjustments are being made to enable location flexibility for all our staff and students with the digital solutions and platforms required to deliver their work and study remotely.

UU is focussed on the continued education of its students, no matter how this situation develops.

Remote study with lectures online

Prof Bartholomew explained: “From Wednesday 18 March, face to face lectures will be suspended and material will be made available online over the remainder of the semester.

“There will be a transition phase for other forms of teaching including block delivery / executive education, laboratories, tutorials, small groups, field trips and seminars.

“Course Directors and module co-ordinators will provide updated information and you are encouraged to visit your relevant Blackboard module areas regularly. If you have not already done so, you should now download the Blackboard App.”

“The Library will remain open next week as a student study space. This is a rapidly changing situation so please check the COVID-19 website for the latest information.”

No disadvantage at the point of assessment

“Assessments may need to be adjusted in the light of these and other changes. We are taking steps to ensure that students whose studies may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are not disadvantaged at the point of assessment.

“Priority will be given to our final year students to ensure that their award decisions are not delayed and as far as practicable, steps will be taken to protect student progression in a timely manner.

“Consideration is being given to Semester 2 assessments and any potential scope for revision, however no change is planned to semester dates for students at this stage. Any module changes whether in terms of content, assessment or delivery will be communicated to students as soon as possible.

“If the delivery of a module or the content contained in an assessment are affected by the move online, this will be taken into account, where appropriate, when the work is marked.”

International Student Community

“We are also very aware of the particular difficulties being faced by our international student community here at Ulster and the growing level of concern over access to international flights and the continuation of studies.

“With this in mind, we wish to advise that international students who feel the need to return home should feel free do so. If you have or plan to return home, you are advised to make contact with your Course Director to advise them of your plans, and to carefully review our detailed, online FAQs which describe the implications of your departure on your Tier 4 Visa and/or your attendance record.

“It is vital that you advise us of your personal circumstances and plans, so that we can continue to support both your continued study, and the terms of your sponsored status.

“I appreciate this is an anxious time for many staff and students, not least because of the differing approaches being adopted across countries in respect of the response to COVID-19. However, I can reassure you that we are closely monitoring this fast-moving situation in line with official UK and Public Health Agency (NI) guidance and will respond immediately if the advice being offered changes at any point.

“We will continue to update advice and guidance at www.ulster.ac.uk/coronavirus and you can also stay fully informed of the latest official advice from the Public Health Agency (NI) and World Health Organization (www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus).

“I ask all my colleagues will remain calm and focussed as we continue to deliver the teaching and research for which we are known, however this situation may develop. I know that our creative community of staff and students across Ulster University will find inventive ways to support each other, their families, local and global communities throughout this challenging time.”