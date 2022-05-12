Derry Centra named High-Convenience Store of the Year

Centra Waterloo Place received the gold award for Centra High-Convenience Store of the Year.
A Derry store is celebrating after being commended at the Musgrave Northern Ireland Store of the Year Awards.
Back for the first time since 2019, the event saw Musgrave NI celebrate and recognise the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE retail brands.
Centra Kavanagh’s on Waterloo Place in Derry city centre took home the title of Centra High-Convenience Store of the Year.
Photo above shows Centra Waterloo Place store manager Sarah Doherty (second, left) and assistant manager Lisa Doherty receiving the gold award for Centra High-Convenience Store of the Year at Musgrave NI’s Store of the Year Awards.
Included are Musgrave NI’s retail sales director Paddy Murney (left), Niall Rush from category sponsor Coca-Cola and host Pete Snodden.
