Top ESB post for Derry man

A Derry man has been appointed to a top post with the Republic's major electricity supplier.
ESB chief executive Paddy Hayes has announced the appointment of Paul Smith as executive director, engineering and major projects .
The appointment was approved by the Board and Mr Smith joins the executive director team at ESB.
Mr Smith joined ESB in 1992 and has held a number of senior management roles in the company including station manager at Aghada Generating Station, head of generation operations and, most recently, head of asset development where he led the expansion of ESB’s renewables portfolio in Ireland and the UK.
He holds a B.Eng. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Queen’s University Belfast and also an MBA from UCD Michael
Smurfit Graduate Business School. Sinéad Kilkelly has been appointed executive director, people and organisational development.
Commenting on the announcements, Paddy Hayes, ESB chief executive, said: “I am delighted to announce these new appointments and welcome Paul and Sinéad onto our Executive Team.
“I look forward to working closely with them to deliver our Brighter Future Strategy, making a lasting difference for the customers and communities we serve.”
Richard Campbell with his Lambeg drum (right) with Rónán Ó Snodaigh from Dublin folk band Kila on his Bodhrán strike up a beat on Derry's walls.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.