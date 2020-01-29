Spartans star at Gosford Park

A group of Spartans travelled to the NI and Ulster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country at Gosford Forest Park in Armagh last weekend.

Steven McAlary made a brilliant return to racing action after 8 months out with a troublesome knee injury to finish a fine 6th overall in the masters mens' race.

Gavin McGlinchey had a solid outing in 30th with Kieran Hurley also performing well in 41st. Darren Coyle continues to improve finishing 50th and Dermot Connolly finished 84th with a fine effort.

PICTURED: Gerry Lynch with Spartan ladies Catherine Hribar and Jackie McGonagle.



In the ladies masters race Jacqueline McMonagle had a great run finishing 15th overall and just missed out on the F50 title by 8 seconds as she took silver. Catherine Hribar continued to perform well this winter on the cross country as she finished a good 30th.

In the last race of the day Paddy O Donnell was the only representative in the Intermediate men’s race and in his first race back since the Dublin marathon was pleased with his 19th place effort.