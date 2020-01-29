Spartans star at Gosford Park

Contact
The Spartan mens' team who participated in the NI and Ulster Intermediate and Masters XC at Gosford Forest Park in Armagh at the weekend.
A group of Spartans travelled to the NI and Ulster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country at Gosford Forest Park in Armagh last weekend.
Steven McAlary made a brilliant return to racing action after 8 months out with a troublesome knee injury to finish a fine 6th overall in the masters mens' race.
Gavin McGlinchey had a solid outing in 30th with Kieran Hurley also performing well in 41st. Darren Coyle continues to improve finishing 50th and Dermot Connolly finished 84th with a fine effort.
PICTURED: Gerry Lynch with Spartan ladies Catherine Hribar and Jackie McGonagle.
In the ladies masters race Jacqueline McMonagle had a great run finishing 15th overall and just missed out on the F50 title by 8 seconds as she took silver. Catherine Hribar continued to perform well this winter on the cross country as she finished a good 30th.
In the last race of the day Paddy O Donnell was the only representative in the Intermediate men’s race and in his first race back since the Dublin marathon was pleased with his 19th place effort.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mr. Brendan McGinn, acting principal, St. Mary’s College presenting Mrs. Roisin Rice with the British Computer Society’s prestigious Northern Ireland IT Educator of the Year award
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.