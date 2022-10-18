Search

18 Oct 2022

GUIDE: How to make a spooky Halloween display with homegrown fruit and veg

GUIDE: How to make a spooky Halloween display with homegrown fruit and veg

If your efforts to grow a Halloween pumpkin have been a nightmare this year because of the summer drought, fear not - Guide below!

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:58 PM

If your efforts to grow a Halloween pumpkin have been a nightmare this year because of the summer drought, fear not.

There are other fruit and veg you may have harvested which can add magic to your scary display…

Turnips

Before pumpkins became synonymous with Halloween, people across the British Isles carved scary faces into turnips and placed them near doorways to frighten away evil spirits, according to the charity English Heritage.

The custom originated from a folk tale about a man named Jack who, after trying to trick the devil, was cursed to roam the earth with a burning coal inside a hollowed-out turnip to light the way – the original Jack-o’-lantern.

Immigrants to the US adopted the tradition in the 19th century, discovering that pumpkins, a native American fruit, were much easier to carve.

Turnips sown under cover can be harvested in October and November, are easy to grow, and don’t need much time or effort because they will largely look after themselves – although you need to water them regularly and keep them well-weeded.

Swedes

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steve Byrne (@stevejbyrne)

Often mashed with carrot or potato as a winter warmer, swedes can also be carved into sinister faces for Halloween.

They are similarly easy to grow, if you sow them in late May or early June in an open spot in full sun. The roots can be harvested from autumn as you need them, or lifted and stored in boxes of sand in a cool, frost-free place until required.

Butternut squash

They’re from the same family as the pumpkin, and if you’ve grown a crop which has matured well it’s pretty easy to cut the lid off, scoop out the flesh and carve them into Jack-o’-lanterns.

Butternut squash can be sown indoors in spring and planted out when all risk of frost has passed, but they’ll need plenty of room – about 90 centimetres between plants – and you may just get two or three fruits per plant. For best results plant in rich soil, using a well-composted area and you should be harvesting in October. The fruit is sweet and excellent for roasting, so certainly not just for Halloween.

Onions

They may seem like a very poor substitute for majestic orange pumpkins, but if you have plenty of spare onions – most types can be stored to use from September to February – then have a go at decorating them with ghostly faces and add them to your indoor Halloween decorations. Once Halloween is over, you can peel off the faces and use them in cooking.

Onions are super easy to grow from sets (small bulbs) – plant them in March and April 10 centimetres apart, allowing 15 centimetres between rows, water during dry spells and keep the area well weeded, so you’ll be harvesting in August and September.

Apples

If your trees are heaving with apples or you have enough stored in a cool shed to keep you going all winter, you may want to use some of the crop to make tasty treats for the kids indoors. Create spooky teeth using slices of apple – the children will love it.

Apple trees are an ideal addition to any garden – you can grow some in containers, and train others against walls. Not only do they give you delicious fruit, but the spring blossom looks fantastic in shades of pink and white.

Potatoes

The humble spud may not look sinister enough for a carved face, but once cooked it can take on a creepy air. If you carve eyes and mouths into a selection of jacket potatoes and put them in the oven for an hour, they’ll come out with scary shrunken heads, adding spookiness to any table.

Maincrop types are probably best for Halloween, as you can harvest them from September to November. Plant maincrop seed potatoes in April about 38 centimetres apart, hoe shallowly to keep weeds at bay, and as the potato shoots grow, earth up the plants, pulling up soil into ridges along the rows to reach about half the height of the emerging shoots.

In the autumn, dig each plant up individually, going deep but carefully into the soil to loosen the potatoes underneath. Some of the potatoes should come out with the roots of the plant.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media