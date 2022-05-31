Calling all hikers! Hike your way to the top of Lugnaquilla in aid of Peter McVerry Trust

The annual Lugnaquilla Climb 2022 in aid of Peter McVerry Trust is back for the first time since 2019 and will take place on Saturday June 11, 2022.

Peter McVerry Trust, the housing and homeless charity, provides housing and supports to young people across Wicklow who are at risk of homelessness after exiting State care, and also provide Housing First services across the county.

Lugnaquilla, or ‘Lug’, in Co. Wicklow, stands at 925 metres high and overlooks the Glen of Imaal and Glenmalure.

Setting off from Baravore Car Park, the 14-kilometre guided loop will take hikers approximately 6 hours to complete and requires a good level of fitness. For the hiking-enthusiasts travelling by bus, the trail is just over an hour’s drive south from Dublin City with buses leaving the city centre on Saturday June 11.

The Glenmalure Loop hike is described as the most scenic route to the peak. On completion of the hike, participants enjoy soup, sandwiches, tea & coffee, with a return bus to Dublin that evening.

Registration for the Lugnaquilla Climb 2022 in aid of Peter McVerry Trust is €50 per person, with participants encouraged to raise an additional €300 each.

Registration fee includes the guided hike, a participant t-shirt, return bus to Wicklow from Dublin and post-hike refreshments. All funds raised go to Peter McVerry Trust to help support more people experiencing homelessness into a home of their own.

As the provider of Housing First in the Mid-East Region, Peter McVerry Trust work closely with Wicklow County Council to deliver the Housing First services required in the area.

These services include housing for the most complex and long-term cases of homelessness, as well as wraparound services like mental health and addiction support, education, training and employment, with the ultimate objective of helping people live independently in their own home and integrate into their respective communities.

For more information and to register, visit www.pmvtrust.ie/get-involved/ events, or for any questions you might have before registering, get in touch at fundraising@pmvtrust.ie or on 01 823 0776.