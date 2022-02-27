Russia war on Ukraine threatens to cancel Millennium Forum ballet

Ballet fans in Derry are waiting to see if they 'will go to the ball' with Wednesday's showing of Swan Lake in jeopardy.

The military invasion by Russia into Ukraine last week has seen a call across the world for action to be taken against President Vladimir Putin's regime.

This has ranged from the exporting of arms to Ukrainian forces to help defend themselves as well as food, clothing and medical supplies to the people who find themselves under bombardment from Russian tanks and planes.

Sanction across the board have also been called for with calls to ban Russia from this year's football World Cup with the Arts also on the boycott radar.

The Royal Moscow Ballet had been due to perform at the Millennium Forum in Derry this Wednesday with their production of the world-famous “Swan Lake”.

Tickets were quickly snapped up but those who bought them could be disappointed given the Royal Moscow Ballet's other shows on their tour of Ireland and Britain have been cancelled in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The Helix Theatre in Dublin cancelled the Royal Moscow Ballet's production of “Swan Lake” last Friday as a show of solidarity to Ukraine.

A statement from Helix Theatre read: “The Royal Moscow Ballet performance of Swan Lake that was scheduled to take place in The Helix at Dublin City University tonight has been cancelled.

“The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years. The company is made up of many different nationalities; Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, it is crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries take all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.”

The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton also cancelled the shows that the Royal Moscow Ballet planned to do there. Other touring ballet companies, such as the Bolshoi Ballet and the Russian State Ballet of Siberia, have also had shows in Ireland and Britain cancelled.

The Derry News has contacted the Millenium Forum and the show's promoters, Act One Presents, to ask if the Derry show was still going as planned but had not received a reply by the time we went to press.