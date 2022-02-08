7 nods for Irish film as Oscar nominations announced

A full list of nominations were announced today
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the tumultuous era of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland has dominated this year's Academy Awards with 7 nominations including one for best supporting actress and actor
Other films that have garnered such attention include Power of the Dog and The Lost Daughter.
Here is a full list of the nominees:
– Performance by an actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith in King Richard
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth
– Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Ciaran Hinds in Belfast
Troy Kotsur in Coda
Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog
JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit McPhee in The Power Of The Dog
– Performance by an actress in a leading role
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
– Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Judi Dench in Belfast
Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard
Whoooo hooooo!!!!!! So delighted for all our noms and for Ken, Judi and Ciarán…. Congratulations to all our #Belfastmovie family. https://t.co/GrySOh1Ev0— Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) February 8, 2022
– Best animated feature film of the year
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
– Achievement in cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
– Achievement in costume design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
– Achievement in directing
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog- Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
– Best documentary feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
– Best documentary short subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen Of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies
– Achievement in film editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
– Best international feature film of the year
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand Of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person In The World (Norway)
– Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
Jonny Greenwood
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down To Joy from Belfast
No Time To Die from No Time To Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
– Best motion picture of the year
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
– Achievement in production design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
– Best animated short film
Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
– Best live action short film
Ala Kachuu – Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
– Achievement in sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
– Achievement in visual effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
– Adapted screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
– Original screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan: "The delay in getting this done has resulted in a £3m underspend that should’ve gone into hard-pressed people’s pockets."
A rally has been organised by new group, Derry Against Fuel Poverty, in Derry's Guildhall Square this Saturday at 1pm
Andrew was murdered by a group of individuals at his home in at Links View Park Buncrana. Co Donegal on February 9, 2012
A full restoration of leisure facilities for the Foyle Arena and other leisure centres across Derry will happen on Valentine's Day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.