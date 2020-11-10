Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:

Define Aesthetics Phibrows NI, Microblading and Skin specialists, 7 Fountain Street, Derry. Telephone 02871368874. While we are still closed for treatments, we are open for gift vouchers and gift packs - specially made up to suit your skin type. Beautifully packaged and ready for under the tree.



Finan Opticians - 20 Strand Road, Derry. Telephone 02871268540. Optometrist, sunglasses and eyewear shop. Put your money where your heart is and Shop Derry this Christmas



Synge and Byrne, Foyleside shopping Centre. We are back with takeaways from today. Call in pick up some good coffee and tasty treats to go.



Whitehouse Nisa Whitehouse Retail Park. Telephone 02871362498. Contactless delivery is available from Whitehouse Nisa through Appy Shop. Same day delivery, Monday - Friday 10am - 8pm.



Photochute Derry, 45 Strand Road. Derry. Telephone 02871369276. Photo printing, Canvas Printing. Large Format Print, Photo gifts, Photo retouching. Many thousand of prints produced by us hang on the walls of homes, galleries, public buildings and places of work around the North West. Try us - you won't be disappointed.



Let's all support our local businesses when we can.