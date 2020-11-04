Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:

Electric Beach Umit 4 Greenhaw Road, Derry. Christmas bundles available for collection or delivery. Items can be purchased individually so we cater for all budgets. Gift Vouchers available. Telephone 02871359469.



Hegarty's Butchers, 25 William Street, Derry. Telephone 02871271094. Range of Great Value ready meals. Weekly special offers. Any 5 for £10. Order and pay on line for delivery sales@jegartysbutchers.com



Santosha Yoga studio. Where we keep it real and simple. Zoom class available, all classes £5. Text 07732783830 for links



H Sweeney Chemist at Quayside Shopping Centre. Telephone 02871262250. Full range of Christmas gifts in stock. Large range of makeup, perfumes, scarves and handbags etc. Christmas Hampers. Our wonderful staff can advise on what would be best with a personal Sweeney's shopper



Derry Credit Union, Abbey Street, Derry. Need a Loan to cover the cost of Christmas? Don't delay make your application today. Applications can be made online@www.derrycu.com or telephone 02871267474 or visit the office.

Let's all support our local businesses when we can.