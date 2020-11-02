Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:

Mane & Waves - 36 Waterloo Street - is a former salon turned retail shop selling all things hair and beauty offering a range of different hair pieces ponies, clip ins, tans, make up and much much more

A one stop shop for all your girly needs. Gift Vouchers available also gift wrapping service. Delivery can be arranged. Telephone the store on 02871414900 for more details.



****************************** ****************************** *************************



Foyle Foot and ankle clinic - 7 Clarendon Street, Derry - Telephone 02871780220/07843529889



We are a specialist Foot & Ankle Clinic opened since February 2020. For Christmas we have foot care packs available. We also provide gift vouchers. We are two Derry girls who have run services for NHS England but relocated to Derry in 2020 and wanted to bring health services to Derry that are affordable and accessible.



****************************** ****************************** ******************



A true gem of a shop situated in the quirky Craft Village. DERRY DESIGNER MAKERS - 24 The Craft Village - brings together local talent under one roof. Items include hand-crafted jewellery, glass and accessories. There is something for everyone and gift vouchers are available. Telephone the store on 02871374774.



****************************** ***********************

Slimming World with Georgina. Here for you 52 weeks of the year. Originally at the Waterfoot Hotel but now relocated to JM Chair and Beauty at 6 Waterloo Street, Derry. Make it a November to remember



****************************** ****************************** *************************

Maiden City Butchers, Waterloo Place, Derry. Telephone 02871279160. Taking orders for Christmas now. Hampers starting from £30. You can order and pay over the phone.



****************************** *****************************

Let's all support our local businesses when we can.