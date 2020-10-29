Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:



The 9 Hostages Coffee Co is based at the top of Waterloo Street in the city centre. Children eat free for the rest of the week when in with parents/guardians.



The reowned Sproules Jewellers continues to trade from its store at Carlisle Road in the heart of the city centre. The multi-award winning jewellers has two floors of affordable luxury. Private viewing is also available. Contact the store on 02871266994.



Furniture Plus is located at a large base at Bligh's Lane. The firm offers a fantastic range of all types of furniture and delivery is included. Give them a call on 02871363800



The Sandwich Company at Spencer Road is open from 8am to 3pm each day. Takeaway is available and telephone orders are welcome. Place your order by phoning 0287131317.



Another great local food outlet is Bishops of Creggan. Meal deals are available for 14.99. Customers can collect their meals or delivery can be organised. Orders can be made on 02871 876123 or 02871 163682.

Let's all support our local businesses when we can.