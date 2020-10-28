Contact

Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

We can all do out bit to help out - #KeepDerryInBusiness

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:

Walkrite Dyerite at Great James Street. Telephone on 02871269225 for dry cleaning, watch batteries and shoe repairs. The store is open 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday and is doing their best to keep their services going for the great people of Derry.

Curtis Opticians is a long-running and multi-awarding winning local business based at 8 Carlisle Road. They have been in business since 1928. Contact them 02871262652 for all your eyecare needs.

Kular Fashion are based at Ferryquay Street in the city centre. Their Christmas Club is now open and a 20% deposit secures any item. You can contact the store on 02871261326.

Paolos Pizzas is one of the city's most popular food outlets. They have a delivery service from the their local branches at: Waterloo Street 02861371898; Whitehouse 02871362634; and Hatmore 02871377042

Ferry Essentials are based at 5 Cedar Street and can be contacted on 02871362993 for all your Halloween and bargain deals. A delivery service is available.

Let's all support our local businesses when we can.

