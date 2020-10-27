Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

The Equivalenza and the Mermaid Cove stores are both still operating in the Richmond Centre, offering a wide range of beauty, cosmetic and personal care treatments and have loads of great ideas for Christmas presents. Check out their Facebook page at - https://bit.ly/35CASqP

Chempro Hygiene are a local company who have been supplying cleaning products to a wide range of businesses and premises for more than 15 years. They are on Facebook here - https://bit.ly/35SmIST - or give them a call on 028 7134 9370.

Dohertys Home Bakery is legendary in Derry. The bakery is now doing deliveries from their Whitehouse and William Street shops between 9am and 3pm. Deliveries are within a five mile radius with a minimum spend of £5.. To order, call Whitehouse on 02871229303 or William Street 02871269376. Keep up to date with the craic at Doherty's Bakery here - https://bit.ly/2HI4niD

It may be very different this year but Jeepers Creepers Halloween store is still open at 7 Waterloo Place. The store has a massive range of costumes for all the family as well as wigs, face paint and loads of accessories.

The Hairstand store remains open on the top floor of the Richmond Centre. Contact them on 07395291473. Unsure of a gift to buy someone. Well, a voucher is always great and the Hairstand store an take payment online and post the vouchers out for you.

Let's all support our local businesses.