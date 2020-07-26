GALLERY: Donegal Derry Viper's coach 'impressed' with first youth team outing

Contact
Local American Football club Donegal Derry Vipers made the first step towards a youth team yesterday, with their first session at Greysteel's Vale Center.
With 15 players turning up, Head Coach Niall Lyons was 'really impressed' with the talent on display.
The session began with a typical American football combine which tested the players over a number of important physical abilities including the 40 yard dash, the T test and push ups to test the players strengths.
The players were given the chance to test out there ball handling with some wide receiver drills, Quarter Back drills and Running Back drills.
"I am very pleased with the turnout and we have had some great players show up today. They all seemed to like it and are very keen to learn the sport and develop," said Slaughtmanus man Lyons.
"It takes time to learn all the fundamentals of the sport but today was definitely a great start," he added.
Youth Football is full contact American Football in an 8 versus 8 format. The Youth team is open to anyone aged 15 to 18 years old male or female (17 years old on January 1st).
Training for the Vipers youth team continues this Saturday from 12pm-2pm at the Vale Center Greysteel and all newcomers are welcome to join.
