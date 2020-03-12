Contact

St Columb’s win Irish FA Translink Gold Cup

St Columb’s College, Derry are crowned 2020 winners of the Irish FA Translink Schools’ Gold Cup

Staff Reporter

St Columb’s College, Derry are the 2020 winners of the Irish FA Translink Schools’ Gold Cup.
The eight participating schools faced each other across 3 age groups (U13, U15, U17) over the past couple of months with points were awarded to the schools for their league positions.
St Columb’s were convincing winners of the tournament this year as they won both the U15 and U13 cups thus achieving the ‘Top Football Performance School’ status in Northern Ireland.
The Buncrana Road school defeated Boys model 3-0 in the U15 cup and Laurelhill 4-0 in the U13 cup to secure two trophies and the overall Translink Schools Gold Cup.
The main competition for St Columb’s were local rivals Holy Cross who defeated Ashfield in the U13’s and Bangor Academy in the U15 however lost out in the final of the U17 cup to an impressive Our Lady and St Patricks, Knock.


The final Translink Schools’ Gold Cup Standings

1) St Columb’s College
2) Holy Cross, Strabane
3) Our Lady and St Patricks, Knock
4) Ashfield Boys
5) Boys Model
6) Laurelhill Community College
7) St Malachy’s College
8) Bangor Academy

