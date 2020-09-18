GALLERY: Bellaghy charity cycle for Bumbleance Children's Ambulance

A group of cyclists have raised almost £3,000 for children's charity Bumbleance after taking part in a charity cycle in Bellaghy at the weekend.

Having had their initial plan to cycle from Derry to Kerry scuppered by Covid-19, the group held a 300-mile static relay in its place after postponing the real thing until next August.

They raised £2,800 on the day, bringing their total fundraising over the £5,000 mark on their way to an ambitious £20,000 target.

Organiser Paul Cassidy said the atmosphere created in the village was remarkable.

“"The amount of money raised on one day was unbelievable. The feel-good factor around the village was something to behold,” he told the County Derry Post.

“I've never seen such great support for a charity project from both sides of the community. People pulling up in cars and asking us to run over and take their hard earned money.”

Anyone still wishing to donate can do so by visiting the Derry to Kerry Cycle Just Giving page.