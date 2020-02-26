GALLERY: Arts camp encourages kids' creative side

A Derry arts project has been praised for encouraging young people's creative side.

The Studio 2 ‘Mid-Term Arts Camp’ catered for more than 65 children over the mid-term break.

The young people took part in the three-day camp.

The event, organised by Studio 2/Greater Shantallow Community Arts, attracted children from all over the city and further afield, with each day’s activities starting at 9.30am and continuing until 2.30pm.

On offer was a wide range of arts and crafts activities led by a team of Youth Arts Facilitators including Irena Noonan, Emma Daly, Holly Bonner and GSCA’s Youth Worker-in-Charge Gary Curran as well as Studio 2’s team of volunteers.

Derry's Mayor, Michaela Boyle, was the guest of honour at a certificate presentation at the end of the camp.

The Mayor said it was fantastic to see so many children enjoy the array of arts activities on offer over the three days.

“I’m delighted to have been able to present them with their certificates and looking at their faces, it’s not hard to see they’ve enjoyed being part of the fun at Studio 2 this week. Also important is that they are engaged in creative learning too,” she said.

She also praised the facilitators and staff at Studio 2 for coming up with the idea of creating something for local children to do during mid-term.

“I’m sure mammys and daddys are pleased the children have somewhere to go, feel safe in this environment, and have fun and learn at the same time. Well done to Everyone at GSCA.”

Ollie Green, Artistic Director at Studio 2, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see so many amazing children really enjoying the creative learning and joy that the arts can bring over these past three days and I want to thank all the parents for bringing their children along and allowing them to be inspired, to unlock their creative potential and to experience so many diverse art forms whilst making new friends and having fun.”

Addressing the current building work being carried out at the studio, Mr Green continued: ‘As we look forward to completion of current refurbishments at Studio 2 we hope that our new youth arts facilities will be up and ready to provide much-needed access to the arts and creative expression for children from across the city and region for the summer and indeed for many years ahead.

‘GSCA is committed to enhancing children of all ages’ quality of life though engagement in the arts and this week, being able to witness the laughter and joy of our wonderful kids has been a delight for all the team at Studio 2.”

