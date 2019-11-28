PEN PICS: The St Patrick's Maghera Rannafast Cup squad

This Saturday, St Patrick's Maghera face local rivals St Mary's Magherafelt (Bellaghy 2.00) in an all-Derry clash in the Rannafast Cup Final.

Maghera won the D'Alton Cup at this age group before being beaten by Cavan in the Corn na nÓg Final in the following school year.

This season they have navigated their way through the competition, setting up a semi-final with St Colman's Newry.

St Patrick’s Maghera 5-6 St Colman’s Newry 1-10

With their rivals St Mary's already through to Saturday's decider, St Patrick's came back from a point behind at the break to book their spot in an eagerly awaited final.

The Derry side will count themselves lucky not to have been out of sight as the Violet Hill College romped into an early lead at Derrytresk.

A 12th minute Callum O'Neill goal spearheaded St Colman's blistering start that saw them 1-3 to 0-1 ahead after 20 minutes.

Goals win games. While younger brother Ciaran led Maghera's Corn na nÓg attack, it was a hat-trick from Cathal that was pivotal to Maghera's resurgence.

Both teams were wasteful, from play and placed balls, but Oisin Lagan added three points as St Colman's kept control of the game.

With six minutes to the break, Maghera found the net just when they needed it most. Jude Moore was the was the scorer but Chambers' penalty on the cusp of half-time cut the Newry margin to a single point, 1-6 to 2-2. On the balance of play, Maghera would've been the happier side as they headed for the dressing rooms.

Whatever was said by the St Patrick's camp, it had the desired effect as they turned on the style in what was the proverbial game of two halves.

The early exchanges morphed into the Cathal Chambers show. The Bellaghy starlet had the ball in the net twice, past Newry goalkeeper Paddy McAteer.

Chambers and Cormac Mullan tagged on points as Maghera began to move up through the gears.

The Newry side had to chase the game and, by pushing up, they left gaps at the back which Maghera were able to exploit.

Donal Scullion tagged on two points, Logan and sub Michael Murdock two more, but that work was undone with a breakaway goal from Jack McGroarty that sealed the win and set up a meeting with St Mary's Magherafelt in the final.

St Patrick’s: Conal Craig, Callum O’Kane, Adam McLaughlin, Thomas Smyth, James Friel, Adam McGonigle, Peter McCullagh (0-1), Jody McDermott, Raymond Dillon, Niall Duggan, Jude Moore (1-0), Cormac Mullan (0-1), Eoin Higgins, Cathal Chambers (3-2, 1-0 pen), Luke Diamond.

Subs: Jack McGroarty (1-0), Ryan McNicholl, Callum Downey, Patrick McGurk (0-1), Shea McKenna.

St Colman’s: Paddy McAteer, Eoin McKee, James King (capt), Fergal Kieran, Thomas Hardy, Ben Lynch, Finlay Brady, James Duggan, Conor Madden, Callum O’Neill (1-0), Dara O’Neill (0-1), Cormac O’Reilly, Oisin Lagan (0-4), Donal Scullion (0-3), Dan Rafferty (0-1).

Subs: Michael Murdock (0-1), Brian Grant, Senan Carr.



St Patrick's Maghera squad:

Conal Craig - Bellaghy

Callum O’Kane - Banagher

Adam McLaughlin - Swatragh

Thomas Smyth - Ballinderry

James Friel - Swatragh

Adam McGonigle - Glen

Peter McCullagh - Slaughtneil

Jody McDermott - Glen

Raymond Dillon - Slaughtneil

Niall Duggan - Lavey

Jude Moore - Greenlough

Cormac Mullan - Castledawson

Eoin Higgins - Dungiven

Cathal Chambers - Bellaghy

Luke Diamond - Bellaghy

Jack McGroarty - Dungiven

Ryan McNicholl - Glenullin}

Callum Downey - Lavey

Patrick McGurk - Lavey

Shea McKenna - Castledawson

Tiarnan Kelly - Glen

Thomas O'Neill - Banagher

Thomas McKeagney - Swatragh

Shane Gribbin - Cargin

Jude McGill - Glen

Patrick Walls - Glen

Joseph McKenna - Glen

James McCormick - Moneyglass

James Donnelly - Bellaghy

Conor Murtagh - Desertmartin

Conor Bryson - Glen

Conleth Lagan - Glen

Conan Kennedy - Cargin



