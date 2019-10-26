Launch of 'With Love Recipes' in the City Hotel

Photos: Tom Heaney https://www.nwpresspics.com/

With Love Recipes hosted a fundraising event at the weekend celebrating the launch of their brand new pink protein cheesecake in collaboration with Health And Well Being Instagram sensation, Sinead Hegarty.

The event took place in the lobby of the City Hotel and welcomed an array of guests excited to try the newest addition to the guilt fFree product selection and of course raise funds for the amazing “Wear It Pink” campaign.

With Love Recipes founder, Sharron McCormick, said: “I am delighted to be hosting this event for what I feel is an excellent cause for awareness and support.

“The Wear It Campaign charity raises much needed funds for breast cancer awareness and research and we’re happy to contribute in any way we can.

“Our range of guilt free products eliminates the use of unnatural food additives and unhealthy ingredients and are all promoting health, well being and in turn offer healthy and delicious alternatives to achieve a healthy lifestyle.”

“Our cheesecakes and muffins are; Gluten free, sugar free, high in protein which are taking the market by storm. The momentum and demand we have received thus far has been huge!

“The collection is available in local stores and supermarkets and we’re currently building our database so if there is a store near you where you would like to see our products please get in touch.”