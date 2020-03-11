GALLERY: Foyle Valley runners star in Walled City 10-miler

At Saturday morning's Walled City 10-mile event, up to 1300 runners were in competitive action on a blustery morning filled with personal bests and great memories aplenty.

It was a great day for Foyle Valley, as Craig Simpson had an outstanding run for first place in a cracking time of 52.14 with club mate Scott Rankin sharing the podium for third place in 53.12. Joe Kennedy from Acorns AC had a fantastic race for 59.16.

After that it was a one-two for City of Derry Spartans, as Emmett McGinty led the red vests home in 4th place overall with a good 54.31 ahead of teammate Allan Bogle in 5th with 54.46. Gemma McGinty meanwhile had an excellent run to lead the ladies home in 66.22. The overall ladies winner was Letterkenny's Anne-Marie McGlynn, who completed the course in a time of 57:15.

Photos: George Sweeney (nwpresspics)