27 Oct 2022

Podcast - Witches, dark tourism and a Hallowe'en carnival parade

Derry News inaugural podcast - 'What's the Bars?'

Podcast - Witches, dark tourism and a Hallowe'en carnival parade

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

27 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Welcome to the Derry Now / Derry News podcast 'What's the Bars' which is now available on all of your favourite podcast channels.

Hear all about Derry's Hallowe'en carnival parade from Jim Collins, the project manager of the North West Carnival Initiative, which is delighted to be taking to the streets of the city once again, with music, dancing and spectacular costumes.

The inimitable Seamus Breslin and Trevor Temple from Friends of Derry City Cemeteries - Historic Headstones discuss their Hallowe'en cemetery tours as well as some of the macabre and hilarious goings on around the city in days of yore.

'What's the Bars?' QR code.

And if you think witches are ugly women, with warty noses, pointy hats, brooms and black cats, Cáit Ní Cheallaigh tells the poignant and salutary  tale of Cicily Jackson, the last woman in Derry to be burned as a witch! Cáit's tale certainly demolishes  the witchy stereotype.

Thanks to all of our guests for taking part.

Let us know what you think and all suggestions for future episodes of 'What's the Bars?' are very welcome.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

