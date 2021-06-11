'That's the one good thing about that team at the minute, they never give up'

Fans' reaction from a dramatic night at the Brandywell

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Derry City rewarded their fans with a last-gasp equaliser against Bohemians on their first night back at the Brandywell in 16 months.

It looked as if Ali Coote's goal had won it for Bohemians, but City substitute Marc Walsh resecued the Candystripes with a goal in the 94th minute. 

Fan Stephen McCallion was one of 150 supporters allowed back into the ground and he gave us his reaction of a memorable night. 

