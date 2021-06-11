'That's the one good thing about that team at the minute, they never give up'

Derry City rewarded their fans with a last-gasp equaliser against Bohemians on their first night back at the Brandywell in 16 months.
It looked as if Ali Coote's goal had won it for Bohemians, but City substitute Marc Walsh resecued the Candystripes with a goal in the 94th minute.
Fan Stephen McCallion was one of 150 supporters allowed back into the ground and he gave us his reaction of a memorable night.
More News
Selector Kevin Hinphey and Joint Manager Dominic McKinley pictured during Derry's win over Donegal. (Pic: Mary K Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.