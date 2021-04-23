WATCH: 'I didn't have to think. I said yes straight away, no problem'

Raffaele Cretaro admits he didn't hesitate when offered the role of new Derry City assistant manager by Ruaidhri Higgins.

The former Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps man recently retired from the game, but he is back already after agreeing to become Higgins' number 2 at the Brandywell.

Here, he speaks to Derry News Sports Editor Gary Ferry about his excitement at the opportunity ahead.