WATCH: Hugh McWilliams honoured at plumbing and heating awards

28/05/2021
There was a special local connection to the 2021 Northern Ireland Plumbing and Heating awards.
The late Hugh McWilliams, the co-founder of H&A Mechanical Services, won the Overall Achievement Award.
MC Adrian Logan, Hugh's son Carlus and Martin Collins - a Director of H&A - all paid tribute to Hugh's input.
Pat Hume and her family handing over her late husbands international peace prizes to Mayor Brian Tierney.
