Dramatic footage has emerged on social media of the moment a speeding car rammed into a parked Garda vehicle in the South Inishowen village of Muff this afternoon.
Thankfully no-one was injured in the incident, which resulted in damage to five vehicles, including two Garda cars and a building.
It is believed the driver of the car was speeding towards the Donegal - Derry border. Following the crash, the car came to a halt and the driver was placed under arrest.
A man subsequently appeared in court in relation to the incident on Sunday evening and was remanded in custody for a further court appearance on Tuesday.
