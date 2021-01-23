Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Western Trust say they have been able to reschedule some cancelled 'red flag' cancer surgeries

All procedures had been cancelled earlier this week due to Covid pressures

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Western Trust today said that they have been able to reschedule a number of the patients who had their 'red flag' cancer surgeries/procedures cancelled over the past week.

Last Monday, January 18, the Trust said they took the 'very difficult decision' to postpone all red flag surgery/treatments.

A Trust spokesperson said today: "This decision was taken as part of the regional arrangement to manage our capacity to treat both respiratory dependent patients and critical care patients.

"The Trust agreed to move our critical care capacity (ICU) from 12 to 16 beds at Altnagelvin Hospital and from 6 to 8 beds in South West Acute Hospital.

"In order to do so we had to redeploy staff from theatres. These staff have training and experience that makes them best suited for redeployment to ICU.

"The impact of this was that we could not provide the necessary theatre staff to accommodate the red flag cancer cases going to theatre this week (w/c 18th January)."

The Trust spokesperson continued: "The Western Trust remains under extreme pressure, and whilst very challenging, from Monday 25th January we are in a position to reschedule a number of the patients who had their red flag cancer surgeries/procedures cancelled over the past week.

"We will continue to review this decision regularly in line with the ongoing pressures due to Covid-19 in our Hospitals and particularly in our ICUs.

"We would like to again sincerely apologise to our patients, their families and carers affected by their surgery/treatment being postponed."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie