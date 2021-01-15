WATCH: Landmark day at Derry's Covid vaccination centre

The 8,000th COVID-19 vaccine in the Western Trust was administered today at the mass vaccination centre in Derry's Foyle Arena.

Carole McAleer from Bryson Care and who is also a volunteer for Foyle Search and Rescue received the milestone dose this morning.

To date, the Western Trust has administered 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines the Trust area.

This includes staff and residents at care homes, as well as other healthcare employees.

People over the age of 80 have also received the vaccine through their GP practices.