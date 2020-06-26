Documentary-makers on the hunt for female fans of Derry City

Contact
The makers of a new documentary about Derry City football club want to hear from female fans.
The documentary is to focus on the story behind the club's turbulent history and its acceptance in to the League of Ireland in 1985.
The 1980s were a special time for whole families getting behind Derry City.
The documentary will be celebrating this era on cinema screens and television.
The film's researchers want to speak to anyone who was there during these special times for Derry City – even if it was for just a few games.
They would especially like to hear from women.
Please get in touch or recommend a friend by contacting Farah on 07527 455888 or elsa@stateofgracefilms.com.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Owen Mor nursing home was among those impacted by COVID-19 - but information on deaths has not yet been made public
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.