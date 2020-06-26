Documentary-makers on the hunt for female fans of Derry City

The makers of a new documentary about Derry City football club want to hear from female fans.

The documentary is to focus on the story behind the club's turbulent history and its acceptance in to the League of Ireland in 1985.

The 1980s were a special time for whole families getting behind Derry City.

The documentary will be celebrating this era on cinema screens and television.

The film's researchers want to speak to anyone who was there during these special times for Derry City – even if it was for just a few games.

They would especially like to hear from women.

Please get in touch or recommend a friend by contacting Farah on 07527 455888 or elsa@stateofgracefilms.com.