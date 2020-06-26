Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Documentary-makers on the hunt for female fans of Derry City

Were you a regular at the Brandywell during the 1980s?


Reporter:

Staff reporter

The makers of a new documentary about Derry City football club want to hear from female fans.

The documentary is to focus on the story behind the club's turbulent history and its acceptance in to the League of Ireland in 1985.

The 1980s were a special time for whole families getting behind Derry City.

The documentary will be celebrating this era on cinema screens and television.

The film's researchers want to speak to anyone who was there during these special times for Derry City – even if it was for just a few games.

They would especially like to hear from women.

Please get in touch or recommend a friend by contacting Farah on 07527 455888 or elsa@stateofgracefilms.com.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie