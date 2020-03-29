Wonderful gesture as neighbours of a Derry pensioner gather outside her home to sing happy birthday to her

It was a wonderful moment which will lift so many people in these dark days.

Madeline Wade, a long-time resident of Derry's Creggan estate, celebrated her 82nd birthday yesterday.

However, given the current restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, there was little opportunity for Madeline to mark the occasion.

That, however, did not stop her neighbours.

Several of them gathered at a safe distance outside Madeline's home to sing her happy birthday.

It was a beautiful gesture and is another example of the community support which is helping so many of us through these tough times.

Video by Aileen McGuinness