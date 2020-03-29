Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Wonderful gesture as neighbours of a Derry pensioner gather outside her home to sing happy birthday to her

Madeline Wade receives a special surprise during the coronavirus lockdown


Reporter:

Staff reporter

It was a wonderful moment which will lift so many people in these dark days.

Madeline Wade, a long-time resident of Derry's Creggan estate, celebrated her 82nd birthday yesterday.

However, given the current restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, there was little opportunity for Madeline to mark the occasion.

That, however, did not stop her neighbours.

Several of them gathered at a safe distance outside Madeline's home to sing her happy birthday.

It was a beautiful gesture and is another example of the community support which is helping so many of us through these tough times.

Video by Aileen McGuinness

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie