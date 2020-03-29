Wonderful gesture as neighbours of a Derry pensioner gather outside her home to sing happy birthday to her

Contact
It was a wonderful moment which will lift so many people in these dark days.
Madeline Wade, a long-time resident of Derry's Creggan estate, celebrated her 82nd birthday yesterday.
However, given the current restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, there was little opportunity for Madeline to mark the occasion.
That, however, did not stop her neighbours.
Several of them gathered at a safe distance outside Madeline's home to sing her happy birthday.
It was a beautiful gesture and is another example of the community support which is helping so many of us through these tough times.
Video by Aileen McGuinness
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.