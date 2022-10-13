WATCH: Funeral of Kerry assault victim Thomas Dooley takes place in Midlands

THE funeral of Thomas Dooley, the 43-year-old father of seven who was fatally assaulted in Kerry last week, took place in Tullamore, Co Offaly today (Thursday, October 13).

Mr Dooley, who lived in Killarney, had strong family connections in Tullamore and after the funeral Mass at the Church of the Assumption in the town, the burial took place at Clonminch cemetery.

The man's remains were carried shoulder high from O'Reilly's funeral home on Harbour Street into the church and afterwards a horse drawn carriage brought the coffin towards the cemetery.

On Clonminch road, the remains were removed from the hearse and then carried on men's shoulders into the graveyard and to the burial plot.

To cheers from mourners, the coffin was raised aloft several times as it moved through the cemetery.

Among the pall bearers at the church and graveyard was Tullamore man Michael Dooley, a first cousin of the deceased.

He said it was a very sad time for Siobhan and the family.

Speaking after the burial, he said: “He was a decent old fellow, he would never hurt or harm anyone in his life. He showed people and everyone the height of respect.”

Mr Dooley said the funeral was “very respectable”. “I want to thank the guards and everyone for everything they did.”

The congregation was greeted inside the church by pictures of Mr Dooley with the following message underneath: “When you feel a little lonely, And all you want is me, Just place a hand upon your heart, And know that's where I'll be, I know how much your hurting, But remember me and smile, I know we are apart right now, But it's only for a while.”

Those walking behind the hearse as it made its way through the town and out to the cemetery nearby were accompanied by recorded music and Tina Turner's 'Simply The Best' was played at the graveside.

Many of the mourners wore tee-shirts illustrated with pictures of Mr Dooley and some of those were thrown into the grave along with red roses.

There was a significant garda presence in Tullamore all morning, with up to 100 officers on duty, including the armed response unit, mounted gardai, and the riot squad.

A garda helicopter was overhead as the hearse made its way from the town centre to the cemetery but the atmosphere was very calm.

Earlier at the Mass, celebrant Fr Joseph Gallagher, the Tullamore parish priest, acknowledged that it was a very difficult and harrowing time for the family.

“I hope our funeral Mass will bring consolation to Tom's family,” said Fr Gallagher.

There was a public wake at O'Reilly's funeral home across the street from the church on Wednesday evening and family members also paid their respects privately at a wake there on Tuesday.

Mr Dooley was killed when he was attending a funeral with his wife at Rathass cemetery, Tralee last Wednesday, October 5.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of his death and Mr Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley (35), Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his first cousin, also called Thomas Dooley (41), Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Co Cork have been charged with his murder.

Two other men were arrested as part of the garda investigation.