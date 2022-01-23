Search

23 Jan 2022

WATCH: Bloody Sunday: Footage of how it all unfolded (30 Jan. 1972)

As we approach the 50th anniversary, #SpotlightSunday takes us back to that fateful day in Derry's history

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jan 2022 3:59 AM

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us to 1972 and a day that will always be remembered in history as Bloody Sunday, the day British soldiers from the 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment ("1 Para") shot 28 unarmed civilians during a protest march against internment on the streets of Derry.

Fourteen people died: thirteen were killed outright, while the death of another man four months later was attributed to his injuries.

Many of the victims were shot while fleeing from the soldiers and some were shot while trying to help the wounded.

Other protesters were injured by rubber bullets or batons, and two were run down by army vehicles. All of those shot were Catholics.

The march had been organised by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA). 

Do you remember the parade or did you participate? We would love to hear your comments.

  

Video: Perseus999

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media