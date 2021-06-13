WATCH: Derry - City on the Border (May 1978)

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us back in time to 1978 and features a documentary filmed around Derry during that time.
Take a look at how things have changed and there may be some places you recall that are no longer there..
What are your memories, we would love to hear them?
#DerryNow #DerryNews #DerryPost #Derry #SpotlightSunday
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.