WATCH: Parish Rector reacts to St Lurach’s vandalism

Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds of damage was caused to a historic County Derry rectory following a spate of vandalism last week.
Several windows at the 19th century Georgian rectory which serves St Lurach's Church of Ireland Parish, Maghera and Killelagh were damaged in the incident.
The building is in the process of being refurbished, and the windows had recently been reinstalled at a cost of £70,000.
The PSNI confirmed they are investigating the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
“Sometime between 5.00pm on Thursday April 22 and 6:20am on Friday April 23, it was reported that entry was gained to a vacant premises in the area,” said Inspector Knipe.
“It was reported that a number of windows were damaged during the incident in the Church Street area of Maghera.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting referenve number 346 23/04/21.
“A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
