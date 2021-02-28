WATCH: Civil War in Derry (June 1920)

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us back in time and an incredible documentary focused on the Civil War in Derry during the period of June 1920.

The Riots in Derry in 1920 did not occur in a vacuum and the first six months of 1920 had seen tensions in the city simmering before exploding into a bloody conflict by the end of June.

These tensions were underpinned by the developing Political situation and the looming partition of Ireland.

The Derry riots of 100 years ago may be forgotten now, overshadowed by our more recent conflict but for one week in June 1920 Derry was at the forefront of the War of Independence.

Video: Féile Media

