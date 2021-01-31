WATCH: A Landmark Date In The History of Derry - Sunday January 30, 1972

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us to 1972 and a day that will always be remembered in history as Bloody Sunday, the day British soldiers from the 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment ("1 Para") shot 28 unarmed civilians during a protest march against internment on the streets of Derry.

Fourteen people died: thirteen were killed outright, while the death of another man four months later was attributed to his injuries.

The thirteen victims that day were: Patrick "Paddy" Doherty, Gerald Donaghey, John "Jackie" Duddy, Hugh Gilmour, Michael Kelly, Michael McDaid, Kevin McElhinney, Bernard McGuigan, Gerard McKinney, William McKinney, William Nash, James Wray, John Young

Many of the victims were shot while fleeing from the soldiers and some were shot while trying to help the wounded.

Other protesters were injured by rubber bullets or batons, and two were run down by army vehicles. All of those shot were Catholics.

The march had been organised by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA).

Video: Ultimate History