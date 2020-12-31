WATCH: County Derry’s Year in Review

We have all widened our vocabulary this year. Terms we rarely considered have elbowed their way into our collective lexicon. Most received little invitation.

Social distancing. Furlough. Lockdown. Sanitising station. Wet pub. Substantial meal. Face covering. Contact tracing. Unprecedented times. Global pandemic. Flatten the curve. Cocooning. Bubbling.

They will cling to 2020 like limpets to a sinking stone.

We stayed at home in the Spring and helplessly clapped key workers, hoping an end was just weeks away. It wasn’t.

Summer brought what felt like a release for good behaviour. We ate out to help out in August, then gradually retreated as the dark nights heralded the virus’ surge.

Midwinter has been bleak.

But other things have happened. Humanity finds a way, and in County Derry, the news continued.

Inspiration. Tragedy. Anger. Joy.

We can hope 2021 provides a more favourable ratio of the four.

Happy New Year to all our readers and advertisers.