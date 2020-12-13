WATCH: Derry - The Big Freeze (2010)

Contact
Do you recall the big freeze of 2010. Derry, like most parts of Europe, were hit with sub zero winter weather during December of that year.
This video was shot on January 9th 2010 in the city and documents the frozen River Foyle, the first time in nearly fifty years that the river has frozen!
Also included is a short piece of footage of Enagh Lough, just outside the city, which was covered by at least four inches of ice and was strong enough to walk on.
