WATCH: Dungiven manager Stephen O'Neill's reaction to their dramatic draw with Claudy

DERRY SFC ROUND 3
Claudy 0-15
Dungiven 1-12
A late point from sustitute Odhrán McKeever was enough to earn Dungiven a draw, but it still didn't lift them off the bottom of the table.
Dungiven hit eight first half wides against a more fluent Claudy side, who led 0-9 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Aaron Kerrigan and Marty Donaghy's telepathy upfront.
Claudy, managed by former Dungiven star Emmett McKeever, had to play without Donaghy for the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Claudy skipper was sent to the sin bin by referee Cyril Hargan for pulling Thomas Brady to the ground after Donaghy was initially fouled.
Claudy still held the upper hand and it looked like Dungiven, who lost Thomas McClarey to a black card, would need to find the net to save the game.
With points from substitutes Marty Burke and Ryan McElhinney they pulled the margin to two points. A fisted Paddy Hargan point and right footed Donaghy effort opened a four-point gap once again.
McElhinney cut the gap to a goal and in the 59th minute they were awarded a penalty, which Richie Mullan dispatched to the net to level the game, 0-14 to 1-11. Donaghy looked to have won the game for Claudy ahead, before McKeever's equaliser
Claudy were then reduced to 14 men Conor Johnston was sent off and he then knocked the cards out of referee Hargan's hands. They may have to plan without Aaron Kerrigan for the last 16 game, after he appeared to be shown a straight red card after the final whistle.
Dungiven manager Stephen O'Neill hailed the character of his side to battle their way back into the game.
The Claudy camp, while they felt hard done by with some of referee Hargan's decisions, chose not to make any direct comment after the game.
Photos, report and analysis in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
