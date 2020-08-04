WATCH: Derry singer pens emotional tribute to John Hume

Contact
A Derry singer, who recently topped the iTunes World Music Chart with a song about his hometown, has penned an emotional tribute to the late John Hume.
Conor McGinty, a former contestant on the X Factor, wrote the song in five minutes after he heard of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner's death.
The song, entitled 'Ireland's Greatest' in a reference to a 2010 RTÉ poll that Hume won, was written by McGinty, with the melody composed by Eamonn Karran.
On his post, Conor has reiterated the advice from the Hume family to stay at home this evening and celebrate the peace he helped build by invoking an old Irish tradition of placing a lit candle in the window.
The family have also asked that donations be made to Foyle Hospice in lieu of flowers.
