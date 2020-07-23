WATCH: The moment a van collides with horse and cart on the main Derry to Letterkenny road

Contact
WARNING - THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT
Dash cam footage has emerged which shows the dramatic moment when a van collided with a sulky horse and cart on Letterkenny's dual carriageway on Wednesday.
The teenager on the cart was injured and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital but it's understood his injuries are not life-threatening.
It's thought the horse was killed in the collision which occurred at a dangerous junction on the dual carriageway.
