WATCH: Charity launches Fitness Factor fundraiser

A popular six-week fitness programme to raise money for cancer services will begin next month as it challenges participants to raise funds and work on their health.

Cancer Focus NI, in association with Women Gone Strong, have teamed up to deliver their Fitness Factor programme, which will run online for the first time since its inception.

To sign up, visit the Cancer Focus NI or Women Gone Strong Facebook pages, email emmamccann@cancerfocusni.org or phone 07731375022.