WATCH: GAA outline Covid-19 Education Programme

GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, Feargal McGill discusses the Association's Return to Play Roadmap and Covid-19 Club Education Programme.

Guidelines and information for all of the key stakeholders such a Club Officers, Covid Supervisors, players, team personnel and parent/guardians will be included across the programme.

Key return to play protocols such as the ‘Health Questionnaire’, which will be available in an online/digital format, will be outlined in more detail.