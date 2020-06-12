WATCH: GAA outline Covid-19 Education Programme

Contact
GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, Feargal McGill discusses the Association's Return to Play Roadmap and Covid-19 Club Education Programme.
Guidelines and information for all of the key stakeholders such a Club Officers, Covid Supervisors, players, team personnel and parent/guardians will be included across the programme.
Key return to play protocols such as the ‘Health Questionnaire’, which will be available in an online/digital format, will be outlined in more detail.
