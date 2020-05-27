WATCH: County Derry school perform Disney hit

A County Derry school have gone virtual in their determination to perform the hit from what was supposed to be their school's summer production.

Faughanvale Primary School had planned to produce a version of the Disney classic 'The Lion King' at the end of term, but after Covid-19 forced them to cancel their plans, they moved their rendition online.

Project co-ordinator and music teacher Naoimh Moore was thrilled with the final result.

She said: "Simply seeing the videos coming in made me extremely happy. All the boys and girls were having a great time singing along, performing and more importantly having fun!”

Principal, Mrs Anne McGroarty, was similarly pleased and thanked everyone for their efforts.

"Congratulations to all the children, their parents and Miss Moore for bringing joy and fun to everyone," she said.

"In the capable hands of their parents at home and under the able direction of our wonderful music teacher Miss Moore, they came together to sing the aptly entitled song Hakuna Matata which means, ‘No worries for the rest of your days'. What a great message for everyone in lock down.

"Huge thanks to all the staff, who are working every day via our remote learning platform. Both they and the parents encouraged the children in each class to send in their performances.

"Altogether we have created a virtual sensation in Faughanvaleand we want to encourage interaction and show them that they can have fun learning from home."

You can see more from the school by visiting their Facebook page.