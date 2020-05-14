WATCH: Woodpecker in action in County Derry park

Contact
WATCH: Woodpecker finds its way into Maghera Park.
A number of Greater Spotted woodpeckers have been spotted nesting at an area of green space on the former Maghera High School site on the Tobermore Road.
The park was at the centre of a planning row earlier this year and a group of local residents are continuing to protest against a decision to grant planning permission for an industrial park at the site.
The birds are not thought to be common in this area and are usually seen on the east coast, particularly in County Down.
Have a look at this one in action.
