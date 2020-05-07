WATCH: Derry musician records song as thank you to NHS

Contact
WATCH: A Count Derry musician has been spreading some joy with a rendition of a popular Eva Cassidy song.
Kirsty McKenna, a wedding singer from Ballinascreen, told the Derry Post how the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting her work, but said she has been staying positive.
She said: “I don’t have that many covers or videos up on my page and I’m trying to get back into the swing of things and get more up.
“Over the last two months, I haven’t really had any videos up, but I put up a cover of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ the other day as a wee thank you.
“The whole thing at the minute has been the rainbow pictures that kids have been painting – it’s been a symbol really for the tough times we’re going through.
“There are a lot of negative things, so if I can break that up with a song here and there, it might help matters.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.