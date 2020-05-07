WATCH: Derry musician records song as thank you to NHS

WATCH: A Count Derry musician has been spreading some joy with a rendition of a popular Eva Cassidy song.

Kirsty McKenna, a wedding singer from Ballinascreen, told the Derry Post how the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting her work, but said she has been staying positive.

She said: “I don’t have that many covers or videos up on my page and I’m trying to get back into the swing of things and get more up.

“Over the last two months, I haven’t really had any videos up, but I put up a cover of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ the other day as a wee thank you.

“The whole thing at the minute has been the rainbow pictures that kids have been painting – it’s been a symbol really for the tough times we’re going through.

“There are a lot of negative things, so if I can break that up with a song here and there, it might help matters.”