WATCH: County Derry nurse helping keep spirits high

A County Derry nurse has been helping keep spirits high as the Covid-19 peak approaches.

Aimee Carton, a senior camogie player with St Matthew's GAC, Drumsurn, has been an adult nurse at Altnagelvin for five years while also helping out across other Trusts.

Aimee and a few of her colleagues put a video together last week where they filmed themselves dancing with an additional friend.

With the situation so serious, some light relief is welcome as the community comes together to fight the virus.