WATCH: Anthony Tohill on trial for Manchester United

Anthony Tohill is regarded as one of the greatest Gaelic footballers to wear the red and white of Derry.

He won an All-Ireland at both minor and senior level, as well as being selected as an all-star.

The Swatragh skyscraper had a stint playing AFL with Melbourne Demons and played soccer for Derry City.

He also attracted the attention of Man United scouts and went on trial in the 1990s.

Here is some footage of him in action.