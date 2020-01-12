WATCH: Derry City Documentary "Londonderry, What Now?" (1970)

With our MLA's getting back to work yesterday and Stormont up and running after three years, #SpotlightSunday plays a documentary which aired in 1970 and focuses on Derry, a city with a future!

The documentary talks about the troubles that occured in Derry in 1969 and how it is emerging with the growing industry and plans for the city.

We would love to hear your comments and views. How do you feel Derry has progressed over the past 50 years and what lies ahead?

#SpotlightSunday #DerryNow #DerryNews #Derry #SLS

Video: Lee McDaid