WATCH: Derry manager Rory Gallagher speaks about his side's defeat against Monaghan

Derry opened their 2020 season against Monaghan on Sunday in Inniskeen.

The Farney side were 1-3 to 0-0 ahead after nine minutes but battled back to lead by a point at half-time.

Derry went three points clear after 45 minutes before being reeled in by Seamus McEneaney's side, losing 1-17 to 0-14.

Oakleafers' manager Rory Gallagher gave his thoughts after the game.

